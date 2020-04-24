Abilene police need to identify women connected to stolen credit card case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, schedules are getting mixed around and Sunday services are being canceled for churches, but that is not stopping Beltway Park Church from reaching out to the community.

Lead Pastor David McQueen said, "We have a lot of outreach ministries normally. There's a lot of needs of people and we want to demonstrate the love of Jesus, we have loving people who want to show that love. So, during this season all we've done is ramp up what we already do. We already have a food pantry, we've increased it dramatically. We already help people with their bills in times of financial needs, We've increased that. We have our auto garage. We're just looking for ways, we have a boots on the ground team helping people with houses."