Abilene police need to identify women connected to stolen credit card case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department needs help identifying two women connected to a stolen credit card case.
Surveillance stills of the women at a local store were circulated on social media Friday morning.
“They could have information regarding a stolen credit card on April 14,” a social media post reveals.
Anyone on information about the identities of these women are asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477, or tips can be left by downloading the P3 app for any smartphone.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.
- Policía de Abilene necesita identificar a dos mujeres conectadas con un caso de una tarjeta de crédito robada
