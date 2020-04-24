Abilene police need to identify women connected to stolen credit card case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department needs help identifying two women connected to a stolen credit card case.

Surveillance stills of the women at a local store were circulated on social media Friday morning.

“They could have information regarding a stolen credit card on April 14,” a social media post reveals.

Anyone on information about the identities of these women are asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477, or tips can be left by downloading the P3 app for any smartphone.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to cash rewards.

