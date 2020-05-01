Abilene police no longer responding to calls about large crowds

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police will no longer respond to calls about more than 10 people gathering in a single location.

Chief Stan Standridge says the Abilene Police Department needs to focus on combating crime, which has increased during quarantine.

Most notably, aggravated assaults have increased 35% compared to last month.



Now that restaurants and movie theaters are open, police will not enforce the 25% capacity mandated by Governor Abbott.

Instead, those calls will be handled by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health Department.

Latest Posts: