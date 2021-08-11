Abilene police offer $500-$1000 cash rewards for wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Shantee Neecole Boswell – Possession of Heroin

Possession of Heroin Christopher Polk – Indecency with Child

Indecency with Child Richard Stroope – Theft

Theft Matteo Gamboa – Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Robbery Alex ‘Smiley’ Lopez – Robbery

Robbery Jasmine ‘Flaca’ Diaz – Robbery, Possession of Meth, Unlawful Carry of Weapon

Robbery, Possession of Meth, Unlawful Carry of Weapon Ryan ‘Elder’ Carter –

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.