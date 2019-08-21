Abilene police offer cash rewards for 7 wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Joy Susanna Cloud – Assault of a Public Servant, Hindering Apprehension

Assault of a Public Servant, Hindering Apprehension Mathieu Kanyabitabo – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Elizabeth Nicole Webb – Credit Card Abuse

Credit Card Abuse Martin Hernandez – Possession of Cocaine, DWI

Possession of Cocaine, DWI Shamus Lasater – Aggravated Assault x2

Aggravated Assault x2 Damien Joiner – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Christopher Lynn Roberts (FEATURED) – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture of 10 of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.