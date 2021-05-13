Abilene police offer cash rewards for wanted fugitives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of six suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Alford Omega Cooper – Aggravated Robbery

– Aggravated Robbery Mitchell Glen Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence

Continuous Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence Robert Phillip Castro – Retaliation, Unauthorized Absence from Correctional Facility

Retaliation, Unauthorized Absence from Correctional Facility Austin Hewitt – Robbery

Robbery Kevin Bernard Harris – Endangering a Child

Endangering a Child Taylor Cody Douglas (FEATURED) – Robbery

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.