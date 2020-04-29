Abilene police remember motorcycle officer killed in line of duty 10 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are remembering a motorcycle officer killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

Officer Rodney Holder was killed in an accident while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on S 13th Street April 29, 2010.

Holder was survived by his wife and son and still lives on in the memories of many officers who worked alongside him each day.

“The thing that most endeared Rodney to all of us is the fact that he lived many roles, and he was true to each of them,” Chief Stan Standridge says. “He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a believer and a great peace officer.”

To keep his life-saving legacy alive, the Rodney Holder Memorial Blood Drive is held annually, bringing in much-needed donations to the Abilene area.

Information on this year’s event has not been released but additional details should be coming soon.

