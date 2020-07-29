Abilene police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a convenience store robbery suspect.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video walking into the story on the 2700 block of N 1st Street July 3.

Investigators say he was wearing a “dark shirt, light pants and hat,” and the crime was committed during daylight hours.

Anyone who knows of this man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!

