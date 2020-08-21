Abilene police searching for man connected to theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man connected to a theft case.
Surveillance pictures of the man at a local store were released on social media Friday.
Police need to identify him in connection to Case 20-044953.
Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.
All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.
Latest Posts:
- Stranger hands out cash to people waiting for stimulus checks
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- ACU Footballs adds UTEP, West Texas A&M to schedule
- Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
- Mailboxes and sorting equipment won’t be restored before election, postmaster general testifies