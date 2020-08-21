Abilene police searching for man connected to theft case

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man connected to a theft case.

Surveillance pictures of the man at a local store were released on social media Friday.

Police need to identify him in connection to Case 20-044953.

Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News