Abilene police searching for man connected to theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man connected to a theft case.

Surveillance pictures of the man at a local store were released on social media Friday.

Police need to identify him in connection to Case 20-044953.

Anyone with information on this man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

Latest Posts: