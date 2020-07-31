Abilene police searching for missing 13-year-old

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.
Jolie Garica was last seen leaving her home on the 2100 block of Shelton Street Friday.
She was, “wearing black hoodie, white pants, and black glasses,” according to a social media post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
