Abilene police searching for missing 13-year-old

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Jolie Garica was last seen leaving her home on the 2100 block of Shelton Street Friday.

She was, “wearing black hoodie, white pants, and black glasses,” according to a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

Latest Posts: