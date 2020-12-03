Abilene police searching for missing ‘high needs patient’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing woman described as a ‘high needs patient’.
Kay Veach, 58, has been missing since Monday, November 30.
Police say is in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
