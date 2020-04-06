Abilene police searching for missing man with medical condition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing man with a medical condition.

Billy Butler, 60, was last seen March 26 on the 400 block of Fannin Street driving a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis with TX license plate MTP9260.

Butler is described as standing 5’11” tall and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“He has a medical condition and left his medications at home when he went missing,” a social media post reveals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

