Abilene police searching for missing teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing teen.

Seriah Gambrell, 17, was last seen wearing a black pants and blue shirt. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Police believe she could be near I-20 and Old Anson Road or as far east as I-20 and Pine Street.

Anyone with information on Seriah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

The exact circumstances of her disappearance have not been disclosed.

