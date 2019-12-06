Abilene police searching for missing teen

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing teen.
Seriah Gambrell, 17, was last seen wearing a black pants and blue shirt. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.
Police believe she could be near I-20 and Old Anson Road or as far east as I-20 and Pine Street.
Anyone with information on Seriah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
The exact circumstances of her disappearance have not been disclosed.
