ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are asking for help finding a woman who’s been missing in Abilene since last week.

Robbie Engstrom, 53, was last seen on the 800 block of Formosa Street near Cal Young Park Monday, March 15.

Engstrom is described as a white female with blond hair and green eyes who stands 5’2″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.