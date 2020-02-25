Abilene police searching for person connected to credit card theft case

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man who may be connected to a credit card theft case.

Surveillance pictures of the man were circulated on social media Tuesday, showing him to be an older, white male with grey hair and glasses.

He may be driving a black pickup truck with a white tailgate.

Police say, “he could have information on a credit card which was stolen from a vehicle and used at a south Abilene business.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!

