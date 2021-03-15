Abilene police searching witnesses of crash that killed community leader Mark Rogers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Investigators want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash that killed Abilene community leader Mark Rogers.

Police say they also want to talk to anyone who saw the white Dodge Challenger that caused the crash weaving in and out of traffic. Witnesses with information are asked to contact (325)673-8331.

Initial reports claim the Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing vehicles on Highway 36, eventually clipping a pickup containing Rogers and his family.

This collision caused the pickup to veer off the road and hit a tree. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and his wife and three children were hospitalized.

The Challenger caught fire upon impact and the driver, who was the lone occupant, was also hospitalized.

No conditions updates are available for anyone hospitalized following the crash.

Rogers, 39, is remembered as a community leader who has had a significant impact on the lives of many through his the many boards and organizations he serves.