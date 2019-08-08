Abilene police sergeant named ‘Protector of the Year’ for keeping kids safe from online predators

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police Sergeant Jason Haak has been named ‘Protector of the Year’ for his work with the cyber crimes unit stopping child predators online.

Mayor Anthony Williams joined representatives from KTAB News and Stop the Violence to bestow Sgt. Haak with the inaugural award.

Mayor Williams called Haak’s work ‘extraordinary’, saying when the cyber crimes unit began in 2016, it issued 5 warrants and made 5 arrests.

Under Sgt. Haak’s reign, Mayor Williams says 93 warrants total have been issued and 132 arrests have been made.

During an interview with KTAB and KRBC News, Sgt. Haak said that these predators have always been here, but now his department has the technology and capability to go after them.

Mayor Williams also says that, “in this community, there is a will and a desire to go all-in and do something about it.”

Abilene police and DPS will be holding a community meeting Thursday night to give parents information on how to protect their children from online predators.

Anyone 18 and older is invited to the free discussion at Southern Hills Church of Christ from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.