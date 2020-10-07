Abilene police warn of thieves stealing catalytic converters from local businesses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning of thieves stealing catalytic converters from local businesses.
A social media post says five vehicles were targeted at one business and two at another.
“We are urging businesses and organizations with fleet vehicles to be on the lookout,” police say.
Anyone who has information on these crimes is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.
