Abilene Public Library hosts monthly Cookbook Club

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Cookbook Club at your Mockingbird Branch Library made its debut Tuesday, August 10. Under the direction of branch manager Amy Watterman, 16 guests flooded the library’s activity room with dishes of appetizers. In no time, waves of savory goodness filled the room in the latest club for foodies to dive into.

From Caprese Salad to Pull Apart Lobster Rolls, Ricotta Crostinis to Yellow Corn Pancakes with Smoked Salmon, each member grabbed a plate to sample all dishes, then discussed their offering along with the cookbook selected. No medals or awards handed out this evening, just a celebration of food among new friends.

If you missed the first event, you’re in luck. Due to its popularity, two sessions will be hosted each month on the first and second Tuesday evenings at 6:30PM starting in September. Registration is required, so check our online calendar for September’s dates and see if you might be able to squeeze yourself in.

Each session will feature a different cuisine and September’s selection is European. Interested guests need only register to attend one of the two sessions. But remember, each session is limited to 16 guests so make sure you register quickly.

Program dates for the month will be September 7th & 14th at 6:30PM. Simply sign-up for a spot, visit your local library to checkout a cookbook featuring a recipe with any dish from Europe, prepare that dish to feed at least 16 people, and come ready with it on your program date.

For more information about the Cookbook Club at your library, contact Amy Watterman at 325-437-7323.