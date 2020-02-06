Abilene receives $180,000 federal grant to help with recovery from 2018 storms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has received a $180,000 federal grant to help with recovery efforts from flooding during 2018 storms.

The Economic Development Administration awarded the grant to the West Central Texas Economic Development District. The money, “will be used for reconstruction and rebuilding while diversifying the economy to promote a quick recovery and make it more hardened to withstand future disasters in the region,” according to a press release.

Senator John Cornyn says, “These resources will make a big difference in helping Texans recover from the flooding in Abilene. I applaud the Trump Administration for supporting Texas families and businesses in the wake of these natural disasters.”

In May 2019, an EF-2 tornado touched down in several Abilene neighborhoods, damaging hundreds of homes.

More than $600,000 in relief funds have already been distributed to help those affected recover and rebuild.

It’s unknown how exactly this new funding will be used to aid the local community.

Latest Posts: