Abilene records earliest snowfall on record, low temperature record set Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene recorded its earliest snowfall on record the day after setting a record low temperature.

Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed both Abilene and San Angelo had their earliest instance of measurable snowfall, and this isn’t the only record broken recently.

The low temperature reached Monday, October 26, was 29 degrees. This beat the previous record of 30 degrees set in 1898.

Winter weather is expected to continue throughout the region until at least Wednesday morning, with freezing rain and sleet possible.

