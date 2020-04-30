Abilene Recreation Feels Effects of COVID-19: No summer leagues, Adventure Cove could stay closed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Recreation in Abilene is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing budget cuts to affect everything from summer league sports to the reopening of Adventure Cove.

During a special called city council meeting Thursday morning, City Manager Robert Hanna announced there will be no summer league sports this year because the recreation department has experienced budget cuts and pushed back hiring to offset the City’s financial blow from COVID-19.

There will also be no adaptive recreation, which caters to Abilene’s disabled community, until at least August 17, due to the budget cuts and the enhanced health risk posed to this population of citizens.

Hanna says Adventure Cove, which was funded through a 2015 bond election, has a high operating cost, and though it is enjoyed by the City, it is not essential, and therefore could remained closed this year.

The potential to reopen depends on sales tax receipts for the next few months.

Splash pads and playground equipment remain closed for now as well, though city officials hope they will be included in Phase Two of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to Re-Open Texas.

Outdoor sports, such as basketball, tennis, golf, hunting, fishing, jogging, hiking, and more are now allowed so long as participants follow social distancing guidelines and limit their games to 4 people or less.

The Abilene Zoo is set to reopen May 18, along with the **South and Main branches of the Abilene Public Library.

All city offices will remain closed through at least May 18.

**The South Branch will only reopen if the Mall of Abilene is open. Though Governor Abbott is permitting malls to open Friday, the Mall of Abilene is, for now, remaining closed.

