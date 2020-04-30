City of Abilene to vote on relaxing Shelter in Place order to reopen local economy Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The City of Abilene is going to vote on relaxing their Shelter in Place order, which would begin to open the local economy Friday under direction of Governor Greg Abbott.

City council held the first part of an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss the first phase of reopening, which will following Governor Abbott’s plan announced earlier this week.

They will vote on relaxing their Shelter in Place restrictions during part two of the meeting at 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The vote is expected to pass, as the City is required to follow Governor Abbott’s outline.

Restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls, in-store retail sales, museums and libraries, will all be allowed to serve customers if they operate at 25% capacity.

Golf, basketball, tennis, and other outdoor sports will be allowed as well as long as participants practice social distancing guidelines and limit their games to no more than 4 people.

Other businesses, such as bars, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, piercing parlors, music venues, and pools will remain closed for at least the next two weeks.

Visitors will not allowed into nursing homes, state supported living centers, hospitals, and other long-term care facilities.

Playground equipment and splash pads will be closed as well, but city officials are hopeful they will included in Phase Two of Governor Abbott’s ReOpen Texas plan.

City offices will remain closed, but the Zoo and two branches of the library – South and Main – are expected to reopen May 18.

These relaxed restrictions don’t mean people shouldn’t still try to stay at home, in fact people over the age of 65 are now required to do-so as much as possible.

Governor Abbott suggests only venturing out when necessary, for essential items or activities.

Social distancing guidelines, such as standing 6 feet apart, avoiding groups of more than 10 people, and limiting exposure to people outside one’s household, are still in effect.

These relaxed restrictions will be in place through at least May 15, when Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce Phase Two of his ReOpen Texas plan.

