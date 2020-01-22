Abilene Reporter News building for sale after devastating fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Reporter News building is for sale downtown more than one year after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

A ‘For Sale’ sign has been posted to the building at 101 Cypress Street.

It’s unknown how much the building is selling for, but anyone interested can contact Erik Paul Johnson with Paul Johnson Realtors at (325)698-5661.

An electrical fire ignited the roof of the building in November 2018.

The roof was completely destroyed, and much of the inside of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Abilene Reporter-News moved out after the fire and is continuing to operate out of a new location.

Latest Posts: