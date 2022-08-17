The former Abilene Reporter News building will be demolished then redeveloped.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The former Abilene Reporter News building is set to be demolished then redeveloped 4 years after it was destroyed by a fire.

City of Abilene officials have entered into an agreement with non-profit organization Abilene Improvement Corporation for the demolition of the building, located at 101 Cypress Street.

$492,000 will be paid to the Improvement Corporation, who has agreed to tear down the building then “redevelop the property into a project that will directly provide a positive economic benefit to the City of Abilene,” a portion of the agreement reads.

The demolition must take place within one year of the agreement, which is dated July 15, 2022.

Redevelopment of the property must also incorporate at least two of the following uses: (1) residential housing; (2) retail space; (3) restaurant space; (4) commercial office space; (5) public parking space; and (6) cultural arts space.

An electrical fire ignited the roof of the Abilene Reporter News building in November 2018.

The roof was completely destroyed, and much of the inside of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Efforts to restore the historic building were short-lived, and the space was even listed for sale in 2020 before development was taken over by the Abilene Improvement Corporation.