Abilene reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no current hospitalizations in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is reporting 1 new COVID-19 case Friday, as hospitalizations in Taylor County drop to zero.
There are now 246 COVID-19 cases on record in Taylor County, according to the City of Abilene’s report.
6,049 total tests have been conducted, and to-date, 219 patients have recovered.
Twenty-two patients remain in self-isolation as they continue to fight COVID-19.
Demographic information about the patients can be found on the graphic below:
