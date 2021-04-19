Abilene resident’s 23-year-old tree dies after February freeze

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The February freeze affected a lot of plants and crops in the area, and though many have bounced back, some are gone for good.

By April, most plants should be growing back, but if you drive around town, there are still a lot of leaf-less trees.

Bruce Wood has lived in his Abilene home for 30 years, saying he planted his front yard tree in 1998, but the tree appeared to die during the February Freeze.

“I guess it did, I didn’t even think about it until you said something,” said Wood.

Todd Hooper, General Manager of Garden World says most of the plants that suffered should have grown back by now.

“We’re going to lose 10 to 15 percent of the trees in town,” said Hooper.

“I have pictures of when I put it in. . . we wanted to plant our own trees, so when the grandkids and the kids took over the house, they’d already have nice trees,” said Wood.

So how do you tell if your tree is actually dead? Well Hooper says to take a pocket knife and pick at the trunk.

“If there is some green underneath there, there’s a possibility it may come out,” said Hooper.

If it is dead, Hooper says it’s imperative you get it removed, so the tree decay doesn’t fall on your house, car, or a person – otherwise it will stay a dead tree.

“Firewood, that’s about all you can use them for,” said Hooper.

Wood says he can’t see any green underneath himself, so he might have to leaf his friend behind.

“I was wondering why these weren’t turning and all the other trees were,” said Wood.