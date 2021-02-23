Abilene residents urged to take caution hiring plumbers for freeze repairs

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Abilene would like to remind residents to be cautious of who you hire for freeze repairs after our winter storm event.

Repairs to water lines, sewer lines, and gas lines should only be performed by plumbers licensed by the State of Texas. Hiring licensed professionals will ensure quality work that is backed up by insured individuals along with a State agency to ensure State plumbing laws are adhered to in order to protect the health and safety of the public.

Homeowners who are living within their homesteaded residence are allowed to perform their own repairs without a license requirement.

Permits and inspections are required for repairs to ensure code compliance in order to protect the health and safety of the public.

The City of Abilene has waived permit fees for such repairs for the next 30 days along with an expedited inspection process.

To find a registered plumbing contractor or for any questions, you can visit www.abilenetx.gov/contractorinfo to run a report for plumbing contractors. You can also call the City of Abilene’s building inspections division at 325-676-6232.