Abilene School Board Member: “We can’t have hate drive the way that we act”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene School Board Member Sam Garcia gave an impassioned speech during August’s meeting in response to two mass shootings over the weekend, saying, “we have got to do something.”

Garica was particularly moved by the story of Jordan and Andre Anchondo, a young couple who were killed by a gunman at Walmart after dropping their 5-year-old daughter off at cheer practice.

They went to the store to buy school supplies and decorations for the child’s 6th birthday party. Jordan died while shielding her 2-month-old baby from the gunman.

“It’s important for us as leaders to recognize that we have a precious gift in this country as freedom,” Garcia says. “We can’t take it for granted. We can’t take it for granted we can go to Walmart and buy school supplies and go home.”

Garcia said that days after the shooting, he, an established community member, was told to “go back to his own country” by an angry passerby who yelled at him while he was mowing his business’ yard.

“We can’t have hate drive the way that we act,” Garcia explains.

He hopes all leadership is held accountable as not only Abilene ISD, but the entire country works toward finding solutions the end or lessen the impact of such terrible tragedies.