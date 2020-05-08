Abilene sex offender fails to register, caught with child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene sex offender who failed to register his home address was caught with child pornography.

Juan Garcia, 26, was taken into custody Thursday after two search warrants were executed in an attempt to locate him.

A police report says the first warrant was executed at Garcia’s last known address, a home on the 900 block of Peach Street, and when investigators determined he was no longer living there, a second search warrant was executed at a home on the 600 block of EN 15th Street.

Garcia was located at the second address and found to be in possession of child pornography, so several items items of electronic evidence were seized from the property.

He is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $65,000 for Possession of Child Pornography and Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry.

