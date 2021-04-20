Abilene splash pads set to open next week

Children enjoying one of the City of Abilene’s five splash pads. (City of Abilene)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s splash pads are set to open to the public for the 2021 season next week.

The splash pads will open Saturday, April 24, at the following locations:

Nelson Splash Pad – E.S. 11th & Loop 322 Abilene, Texas 79602

Redbud Splash Pad – 3125 S 32nd Street Abilene, Texas 79605

Scarborough Splash Pad – 5402 Hartford Street Abilene, Texas 79605

Sears Splash Pad – 2250 Ambler Avenue Abilene, Texas 79603

Stevenson Park Splash Pad – 441 East North 7th Street Abilene, Texas 79601



Splash pads are free for anyone to use from dawn until dusk each day.