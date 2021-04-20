Abilene splash pads set to open next week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s splash pads are set to open to the public for the 2021 season next week.
The splash pads will open Saturday, April 24, at the following locations:
Nelson Splash Pad – E.S. 11th & Loop 322 Abilene, Texas 79602
Redbud Splash Pad – 3125 S 32nd Street Abilene, Texas 79605
Scarborough Splash Pad – 5402 Hartford Street Abilene, Texas 79605
Sears Splash Pad – 2250 Ambler Avenue Abilene, Texas 79603
Stevenson Park Splash Pad – 441 East North 7th Street Abilene, Texas 79601
Splash pads are free for anyone to use from dawn until dusk each day.