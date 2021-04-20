Abilene splash pads set to open next week

Abilene
Posted: / Updated:

Children enjoying one of the City of Abilene’s five splash pads. (City of Abilene)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s splash pads are set to open to the public for the 2021 season next week.

The splash pads will open Saturday, April 24, at the following locations:

Nelson Splash Pad – E.S. 11th & Loop 322 Abilene, Texas 79602
Redbud Splash Pad – 3125 S 32nd Street Abilene, Texas 79605
Scarborough Splash Pad – 5402 Hartford Street Abilene, Texas 79605
Sears Splash Pad – 2250 Ambler Avenue Abilene, Texas 79603
Stevenson Park Splash Pad – 441 East North 7th Street Abilene, Texas 79601

Splash pads are free for anyone to use from dawn until dusk each day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories