ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene State Park has reopened their pool on a limited schedule for the remainder of the summer season.

The pool, located at the state park on Park Road 32 in Tuscola, will now be open for two sessions a day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Wristbands/tickets must be purchased to get access to the pool, and making these purchases ahead of time online is recommended, as they can quickly sell out.

Sessions will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the days the pool is open.

Tickets will cost $1 per child ages 12 and under and $2 per adult ages 13 and older. Pool-goers must also pay a park entry fee, which is free for children ages 12 and under and $5 per adult ages 13 and older.

All purchases can be made through the Texas State Park’s online reservation system. Just visit the website, click on the button that says “Interested In”, and scroll until it says “Tours & Tickets.”

The last day the pool will be open is August 14.