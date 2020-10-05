Abilene Taylor County Public Health District drive-through event will give away free flu shots

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District will be providing free flu shots during a drive-through vaccination event Saturday, October 24, at Shotwell Stadium (1525 E South 11th Street) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vaccination supplies run out.

This free flu vaccination is available to individuals without insurance, ages 3 and up. The high dose flu vaccine recommended for ages 65 and up will not be available.

Participants should visit https://www.dispenseassist.net/flu.html to complete a registration form they will need to print and bring to the vaccination event. Each person seeking a flu vaccine will need to print and provide a completed form.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no foot traffic will be permitted, and temperatures will be taken during a screening process upon arrival to Shotwell Stadium. Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or greater will not be allowed to participate in the event, and all individuals riding with that person will be asked to leave.

For more information, contact the Abilene Taylor County Health District at (325)692.5600.

