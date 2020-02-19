Abilene Taylor County Public Health District taking applications for no-cost dental services

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is now taking applications for no-cost dental services.

United Way of Abilene recently gave the health district additional funding, allowing them to expand their dental program.

Applicants can apply in person by appointment only and must bring proof of income, proof of residency, and identification.

Anyone interested in applying can call Hailey at (325)437-4612 to schedule an appointment.

A limited number of applications will be approved.

The no-cost dental care does not include advanced procedures like root canals, dentures, and bridges.

