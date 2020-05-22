Abilene Taylor County Public Health District’s MERCY Clinic to reopen June 1

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is preparing to reopen its 850 North 6th and 1902 Shelton MERCY Health Clinic locations on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Temperature checks will be conducted on site for all visitors. Individuals with a temperature at or above one hundred degrees fahrenheit will not be permitted into the building.

All services at MERCY Health Clinic will be by appointment only. Residents can call 325.676.6634 to schedule an appointment.

The majority of services, including COVID-19 testing, immunizations, TB, WIC, dental, and refugee services at the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District will also be available by appointment only. Residents can call 325.692.5600 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in service is available for vital statistics on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as lab services on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Please note that children will not be permitted in any waiting areas without a parent or guardian.

