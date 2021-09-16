Abilene teen accused of setting chicken on fire sentenced to probation

Kallan Christopher has been sentenced to 3 years probation for setting a chicken on fire in Abilene in 2019.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teen accused of setting a chicken on fire for a social media video has been sentenced to probation for the crime.

Kallan Christopher received a 3-year probation sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Cruelty to Animals in July. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he began serving immediately.

Christopher’s sentence was in connection to an incident involving him, fellow teen Jaden Blake, and an unnamed juvenile in 2019.

Court documents state police began investigating the teens after a video “was circulating on social media in which a live chicken was doused in a flammable liquid and then set on fire.”

In the video, the teens were seen laughing and making exclamations while the chicken ran around while on fire then later died.

Investigators were able to determine Christopher, according to the documents, was the individual who set fire to the chicken while Blake made the video.

During interviews with police, the documents state Christopher claimed the chicken was his and, “admitted that he put lighter fluid on the chicken and set it on fire.”

Blake also admitted to his role, according to the documents, saying he drove the trio to a road near Christopher’s home and filmed the incident.

The unnamed juvenile involved in this incident was also arrested, though he will not be identified due to his age.

Blake is scheduled for trial in December.