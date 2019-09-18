Abilene Texas Roadhouse donating 100% of Thursday night proceeds to Odessa mass shooting victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse is going to donate 100% of proceeds raised Thursday night to support victims of a mass shooting in Odessa.

September 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse will 62 locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and New Mexico in, “simultaneous Permian Basin Strong fundraisers to benefit Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families,” according to a press release.

100% of all profits raised at these locations will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation, who will distribute the funds to those affected by the shooting.

Hostess stands will be accepting additional donations for anyone who wished to make a monetary contribution as well.

Abilene’s Texas Roadhouse is located at 1381 S. Danville Drive.

