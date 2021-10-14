Abilene veterans find help, community at Taylor County Veterans’ Service Office

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local Veteran Raymond Carter enjoys playing chess at The Leaf where he says not only does he feel comfortable, but he can also enjoy the company of other vets. But comfort hasn’t always been a normal thing in his life.

Carter said, “For over 20 years nobody really cared… I’m just a guy that’s had some problems.”

During his time serving, Carter faced multiple traumas ultimately leading to a difficult road to normalcy when his time serving was complete.

“These guys were like a light in the dark… they grabbed my hand and they said follow me… we’ll help you,” said Carter.

He found guys at the Taylor County Veterans’ Service Office, who not only listened to his story, but also were able to educate him on the benefits of his service.

“Having those people here to help me in that way…I have no words to express the gratitude that I’ve got,” Carter said.

Bryan Massey, Director of the Taylor County Veterans’ Service Office, also served and he uses his own experiences to guide vets at the office.

“It led me to want to help vets… vets that are in need of help and don’t know where to go and don’t know where else to turn,” Massey said.

Massey says the office aims to point vets in the right direction.

“In 20 years I did not even know that a veteran’s service office existed,” Massey said.

The office wants to make sure vets like Carter are aware of the benefits they rightfully earned.