Abilene woman accused of setting fire to backyard of neighbor’s home to “burn the vegetation”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of setting fire to the backyard of her neighbor’s home says she did it to “burn the vegetation.”

Lateshia Hunter, 56, has been arrested and charged with Arson in connection to the fire at a home on the 1100 block of S Bowie Street.

A police report reveals witnesses reported their neighbor, Hunter, was seen setting fire to the backyard of the home.

When she was questioned on scene, the report states Hunter told detectives, “that she intentionally ignited a fire at this residence to burn the vegetation along the fence and the house.”

The fire inflicted noticeable damage to the fence, yard, and home.

Hunter was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

