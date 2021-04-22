Abilene woman arrested for shooting person in Tye

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been arrested for shooting a person in Tye early Sunday morning.

Bakiya Smith, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday for Aggravated Assault in connection to the shooting on the 100 block of South Access Road April 18.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Smith was identified as a suspect later in the investigation and subsequently turned herself in to the Taylor County Jail.

She was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond.