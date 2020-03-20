Abilene woman arrested for stabbing that left victim unconscious

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been arrested for a stabbing that left the victim unconscious.

Elvira Reyes, 40, was arrested for Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury in connection to the incident, which took place at a home on the 1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane just after 11:00 a.m.

An arrest report states police responded to the home and found the victim had suffered a severe stab wound to the abdomen and was unconscious.

Witnesses at the scene told police Reyes was the one who had stabbed the victim and gave them her possible location.

Officers saw Reyes walking near the address given by witnesses and saw she had blood all over her hands and clothing.

She then admitted to getting into an altercation with the victim, according to the report.

Reyes remains held in jail on a $40,000 bond.

Latest Posts: