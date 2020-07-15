Abilene woman arrested in connection to death of teen who found her gun, accidentally shot himself

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a teen who found her gun and accidentally shot himself.

Twila Garza, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with Make Firearm Accessible to Child – Death/SBI (a misdemeanor crime) in connection to the death of Jaeden Livingston, who accidentally shot and killed himself with her gun in November 2019.

Court documents reveal police arrived at Garza’s home on the 800 block of Sunset Drive and found Livingston suffering from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head”. He then was air-lifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center where he later died.

Two other juveniles were also present at the scene.

One of the underage witnesses says Garza had left them home alone when they found the gun in a drawer in her bedroom.

This witness told police that, “the boys started playing around with the gun and they all believed it to be unloaded.”

“Livingston had the gun to his head and jokingly put it against his head and pulled the trigger, again believing that it was not loaded,” the documents reveal.

When questioned, Garza admitted the gun was hers and she got it for protection while traveling, however, she moved from her car to a bedroom drawer so her son wouldn’t have access to it while he was driving.

She was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

