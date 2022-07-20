ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed during a motorcycle crash in central Texas Tuesday afternoon.

Pamela Casey, 45, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 36 near FM 60 in Burleson County, Texas, around 3:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reports Casey was the passenger on a motorcycle that overturned after experiencing a defect to the rear tire.

Both Casey and the driver were thrown from the vehicle, DPS confirms.

The driver was treated at the scene of the crash, and the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed.

No further information has been released.