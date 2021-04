ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Miss Sammie is turning 100 later this month and she wants the Abilene community to help her celebrate.

She wants 100 birthday cards in time for her 100th birthday on April 16.

Anyone who wants to send her a card can mail them to the following address:

ATTN: Lifestyles for Sammie

1250 E N 10th Street

Abilene, TX 79601

Miss Sammie lives at University Place Independent Living in Abilene.