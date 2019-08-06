Abilene Woman’s Club selling building

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Known for its cultural and civic advancement of women for over 90 years, Abilene Woman’s Club has a new name and is selling its icon building.

All the while remaining committed to honoring their storied past while transitioning into a bright future.

“Times have changed and the Abilene Woman’s Club is changing with them, embracing a process of thoughtful reinvention,” said Audrey Perry, President.

“The Abilene Woman’s Club and the Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation have joined to become a single organization named Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation,” said President-Elect Mandy Gollihar.

Gollihar went on to say, “Many changes have been made to become a more agile organization, as the membership prepares to serve the Abilene community more meaningfully.”

“The sale of the historic Abilene Woman’s Club building will create opportunities previously unobtainable for the Club,” said Perry.

Perry stated, “The building is our most valuable asset. It was a difficult decision to sell our beloved building, but the opportunity to use the revenue of this great asset for the benefit of the community was more important. It is a beautiful building reminiscent of a different era, when women had more time on their hands to socialize and volunteer.”

Noted architect, David Castle, was commissioned by the Abilene Woman’s Club in 1955 to design the South 14th Street building. Stately and elegant, the building has been the site of receptions, meetings, weddings, and events of all description for more than 60 years. The well-built and well cared for building is ready for a reinvention opportunity.

“When the For Sale sign goes up, the Club is not going away. We’re just going somewhere different, because the Club is not a building. It’s the dedicated women who work so tirelessly for the community,” said Perry.

The membership meets on the first and third Fridays at lunch for informative programs and projects. Women are invited to apply for membership in The Abilene Woman’s Club Foundation by calling (325)698-1768.