Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene and Wylie ISDs will be closed through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns.

Friday afternoon, superintendents Dr. David Young and Joey Light sent a joint press release announcing the districts will not reopen from Spring Break until Thursday, March 19.

“Administrators in both school districts realize there are health concerns over the recent outbreak of illnesses caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and we are putting into place a plan that we believe makes the most sense for both of our school districts” Dr. Young said. “We are going to spend those three days next week with staff on our campuses preparing for the return of students on Thursday unless otherwise mandated by the Texas Education Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or Texas Commissioner of Education. Our decision is based on emphasizing facts over fear and relying on our medical experts in Abilene, including the AISD medical director Dr. Rob Wiley, Annette Lerma (Director of Health Services for the City of Abilene), and Linda Langston, the Director of Health Services for the AISD.”

This weekend, administrators will be screening students and staff to determine if any of them may be at risk due to where they traveled over Spring Break.

“In the same way that both districts are initially screening staff members to determine who can be at school and who can’t, we will then put the same plan into place for students,” Dr. Young said. “Parents must realize that we will be reaching out to them and we must have an individual conversation about each student and their travel during the break before they are allowed back onto our campuses. We must appropriately educate and intake staff and students before we can start back with normal operations.”

All extra-curricular activities, including sports competitions, are suspended at least through Wednesday as well.

“This is where are right now,” Dr. Young said. “We realize this is a fluid situation and our plan could change before the beginning of next week or before we plan on welcoming students back on Thursday.”

The school districts are working with local churches and charitable organizations to provide meals for students if the closure extends beyond Wednesday.

Get the latest updates on Abilene ISD’s website.

