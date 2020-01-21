Abilene Young Professionals name 2020 Top 20 Under 40

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELASE) – The Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce the 2020 Top 20 Under 40 individuals in Abilene.

Kirk Canada , Hendrick Health System

, Hendrick Health System Emerald Cassidy , Abilene Christian University

, Abilene Christian University Jennifer Cheung-Navejas , Hashi Teppan Grill

, Hashi Teppan Grill Will Christoferson , First Financial Bank

, First Financial Bank Mari Cockerell , City of Abilene

, City of Abilene Ryan Dukes , United States Air Force

, United States Air Force David Eldridge , Coca Cola Southwest Beverages

, Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Veronica Fuentes , Abilene Chamber of Commerce

, Abilene Chamber of Commerce Daniel Gutierrez , Tigé Boats

, Tigé Boats Aymee Henning , Abilene Police Department

, Abilene Police Department Misty Lowry , Big Country Title

, Big Country Title Kelsi Mangrem , Holland Hearing

, Holland Hearing Regi McCabe-Gossett , Texas Midwest Surgery Center

, Texas Midwest Surgery Center Will Merion , Sockdolager & BCFS

, Sockdolager & BCFS Thurmond Metters , Upward Bound (TRIO)

, Upward Bound (TRIO) Mark Rogers , Big Brothers Big Sisters West Central Texas and Worlds Okayest Mom, Inc.

, Big Brothers Big Sisters West Central Texas and Worlds Okayest Mom, Inc. Travis Ruiz , KTAB | KRBC | Telemundo Abilene

, KTAB | KRBC | Telemundo Abilene Erin Seabourne, Hendrick Home for Children

Hendrick Home for Children Ashley Williamson , CRUNCH Fitness

, CRUNCH Fitness Tammy Withers, Abilene Mortgage Center/Coleman County State Bank.

The program recognizes 20 individuals in Abilene who are excelling in their field and making a positive impact on the Big Country.

The recipients will be honored with a reception at 201 Mesquite Event Venue on Feb. 6 at 5:30 pm.

For more information on this year’s recipients, visit abileneyp.org.

Latest Posts: