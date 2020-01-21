Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Abilene Young Professionals name 2020 Top 20 Under 40

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELASE) – The Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce the 2020 Top 20 Under 40 individuals in Abilene.

  • Kirk Canada, Hendrick Health System
  • Emerald Cassidy, Abilene Christian University
  • Jennifer Cheung-Navejas, Hashi Teppan Grill
  • Will Christoferson, First Financial Bank
  • Mari Cockerell, City of Abilene
  • Ryan Dukes, United States Air Force
  • David Eldridge, Coca Cola Southwest Beverages
  • Veronica Fuentes, Abilene Chamber of Commerce
  • Daniel Gutierrez, Tigé Boats
  • Aymee Henning, Abilene Police Department
  • Misty Lowry, Big Country Title
  • Kelsi Mangrem, Holland Hearing
  • Regi McCabe-Gossett, Texas Midwest Surgery Center
  • Will Merion, Sockdolager & BCFS
  • Thurmond Metters, Upward Bound (TRIO)
  • Mark Rogers, Big Brothers Big Sisters West Central Texas and Worlds Okayest Mom, Inc.
  • Travis Ruiz, KTAB | KRBC | Telemundo Abilene
  • Erin Seabourne, Hendrick Home for Children
  • Ashley Williamson, CRUNCH Fitness
  • Tammy Withers, Abilene Mortgage Center/Coleman County State Bank.

The program recognizes 20 individuals in Abilene who are excelling in their field and making a positive impact on the Big Country.

The recipients will be honored with a reception at 201 Mesquite Event Venue on Feb. 6 at 5:30 pm.

For more information on this year’s recipients, visit abileneyp.org.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News