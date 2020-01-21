Abilene Young Professionals name 2020 Top 20 Under 40

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELASE) – The Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce the 2020 Top 20 Under 40 individuals in Abilene.
- Kirk Canada, Hendrick Health System
- Emerald Cassidy, Abilene Christian University
- Jennifer Cheung-Navejas, Hashi Teppan Grill
- Will Christoferson, First Financial Bank
- Mari Cockerell, City of Abilene
- Ryan Dukes, United States Air Force
- David Eldridge, Coca Cola Southwest Beverages
- Veronica Fuentes, Abilene Chamber of Commerce
- Daniel Gutierrez, Tigé Boats
- Aymee Henning, Abilene Police Department
- Misty Lowry, Big Country Title
- Kelsi Mangrem, Holland Hearing
- Regi McCabe-Gossett, Texas Midwest Surgery Center
- Will Merion, Sockdolager & BCFS
- Thurmond Metters, Upward Bound (TRIO)
- Mark Rogers, Big Brothers Big Sisters West Central Texas and Worlds Okayest Mom, Inc.
- Travis Ruiz, KTAB | KRBC | Telemundo Abilene
- Erin Seabourne, Hendrick Home for Children
- Ashley Williamson, CRUNCH Fitness
- Tammy Withers, Abilene Mortgage Center/Coleman County State Bank.
The program recognizes 20 individuals in Abilene who are excelling in their field and making a positive impact on the Big Country.
The recipients will be honored with a reception at 201 Mesquite Event Venue on Feb. 6 at 5:30 pm.
For more information on this year’s recipients, visit abileneyp.org.
