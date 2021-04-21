Abilene Zoo adds two striped hyenas

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of two striped hyenas from the Fort Worth Zoo.

A male and female striped hyena have been, temporarily, relocated from the Fort Worth Zoo to the Abilene Zoo.

Animal Care Staff will care for the animals for approximately two years, while the Fort Worth Zoo builds a redesigned big cat habitat projected to open in Spring 2023.

The male hyena is named Felix, and the female is Farrah and both are 11-years-old. They will be on exhibit beginning Wednesday April 21. 2021 next to the rhino and lions.

“Typically silent, striped hyenas emit sounds of a cackling how I rather than the giggles of their cousin the spotted hyena,” said General Curator Denise Ibarra. “The zoo hasn’t featured hyenas since 2009.”

Striped hyenas are related to the feline family despite many misconceptions of being canines. Often referred to as the cleanup crew, striped hyenas are scavengers with a diet that varies due to the season.

They have a powerful jaw and strong teeth along with a broad head and pointy ears.

Their fur can range in color from tawny brown to gray,while their distinguishing characteristics include black stripes providing camouflage in the African grasslands and a short tufted ridge of fur along their spine.