Abilene Zoo announces 6-night Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – This holiday season Abilene Zoo announces its Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant to deliver a magical experience filled with wonder and joy! For six dazzling evenings from December 18 to 23, enjoy the magic of Christmas while meeting Santa’s reindeer, ice skating, watching a professional ice sculpture show, and experiencing the spirit of the season during a Walk to Bethlehem with a live nativity.

You’re invited to wander through magical light displays and merry experiences such as Caribbean Christmas, Fire & Ice, the Nutcracker, Lone Star Christmas, Santa’s Reindeer Stables, and Enchanted Elm, transporting guests into a wild winter wonderland. Supporting the community’s health and safety, the Abilene Zoo is implementing procedures and protocols following guidance for outdoor open-air events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Texas.

“We are thrilled to bring a Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant to West Texas,” said Jesse Pottebaum, Abilene Zoo Director. “This year the entire zoo grounds will be filled with magical lights and Christmas experiences such as Santa and his reindeer, an ice sculpture show, s’mores, hot chocolate, and hot toddies for the adults, and so much more. We’re so grateful that Reliant is joining forces with us on Abilene’s new Christmas tradition.”

Designed as an event for all ages, Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant features:

Nightly Christmas tree lighting at 6 pm by Big Country celebrities

Meet Santa’s reindeer and make magical reindeer food for Christmas Eve

An 85-foot Tunnel of Lights featuring over 25,000 lights

Ice skating with snowfall every half hour

Live Christmas music throughout the night

Mrs. Claus’ Texas Bakery by H-E-B with cookie decorating

Fire & Ice by Parkhill featuring a professional ice sculpture show

A live nativity experience by Beltway Park Church

Tasty winter treats including s’mores, hot chocolate, and holiday crafted adult beverages such as Hot Toddies

“Lighting up the holidays is what we do best at Reliant, and that’s why we’re so excited to join with Abilene Zoo in creating a safe winter wonderland where the community will make new memories worth cherishing,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “We invite everyone to mark their calendars for Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant.”

An event calendar is available on abilenezoo.org with details about dates, nightly entertainment, and other activities so that you can plan your visit.

December 18 – 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost is $15 per person, $7 for members, and children 2 years of age and younger are free.

Latest Posts: