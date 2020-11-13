Abilene Zoo announces birth of 3rd giraffe calf in past month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of their third giraffe calf in the past month.

Zoo staff welcomed the calf Monday. A press release says, “the calf weighed in at 124 lbs and 5 ft 6 inches tall and was born to second-time mom, Punk.”

Friday, November 20, a gender reveal celebration will be held for this newest giraffe calf. It will take pace on Twigga Terrace around 11:00 a.m.

Both a male and a female giraffe calf were born at the zoo a few weeks ago.

They have been getting used to the herd and are now on display for the first time since their births.

