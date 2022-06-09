ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is getting national recognition, making a list of top zoos to visit across the nation.

Livibility.com included the Abilene Zoo in their list of 6 Zoos You Must Visit, highlighting the Zoo’s allure with the following write-up:

Situated on 16 acres, the Abilene Zoo is home to more than 1000 animals from 250 different species. In addition to their Giraffe Safari and Caribbean Cove areas, this zoo is well known for Creek Backyard, which is home to animals native to the Elm Creek area of Texas, including cougars, coyotes, porcupines, raccoons, bobcats, ringtails, armadillos, skunk, and river otters, as well as some birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. While you’re visiting, experience a wide variety of birds inside and out of the Tropical Aviary and Bird Garden. Make your visit extra special by adding an up-close encounter with rhinos, giraffes, reptiles or giant anteaters for an additional fee. The zoo is also committed to caring for injured or orphaned birds through its efforts at the Bird Rehabilitation Center. Additionally, the Abilene Zoo features inexpensive tickets and a calendar that keeps the zoo open most days during the year.

Below is the entire ‘Zoos You Must Visit’ list from Livibility.com:

Abilene Zoo in Abilene, Texas Zoo Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee San Diego Zoo in San Diego, California St. Louis Zoo in St. Louis, Missouri Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati, Ohio Indianapolis Zoo in Indianapolis, Indiana

The Abilene Zoo is located at 2070 Zoo Lane and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, including tickets and pricing, visit the Abilene Zoo’s website.